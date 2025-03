Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Between abyss And expanse We live. As those who have not reckoned but been reckoned. Between the shriek of the abyss and the folds and folds of heaven We move like bees suspended in amber: An intense need to rush, And the impossibility of doing so. Hued in time. Would that we were light and could dance – But still the sun catches us, irradiates, …