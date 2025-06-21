Welcome back! Life, and by life I mean my day job, hit really hard in the last two months, and with it came a surprisingly grim amount of writer’s block in June. But I did manage to write the below: fair warning it’s a bit darker than I’ve done in a while, a meditation on the ways of life and being. Grateful as always for you, dear readers!!

(Pexels)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Life is an anguish, tender-edged. The way, on this landscape, there’s a scatter of sorrow, a diffusing act, When what we want is a condensation of reality, clarity To carry us through. As a cameralens flashes Light, but doesn’t banish shadows, so humans Filter life, invisible cells through a water filter. The age of longing is over. Click, of a shutter coming down, And disillusionment burns down the Rowan tree at the base of the heart. ‘Give us all, and we give, Only a deepening of being’, As coals condense to copper Bright. How sorrow widens The threshold of experience, softening. “What a thing of art,” the escapist says, Loom-weaving time, mesmerized by The play of light on the blonde trunk of grief. We want a lighter method of being, an easier going. The carpenter of quiet carves Memory into layers of wood, Gloam, curl of grain-gold, Creating ash out of nothing into being, And then plants an orchard of pear-bright fruit.

~Love, Claire Adderholt

P.S. Two recommendations! I loved this marvelous poem on depression by

- a rare marvel of lyrical power and also psychological clarity about how depression feels. And Robert Charboneau has begun an

, about a redwood tree.