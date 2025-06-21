Welcome back! Life, and by life I mean my day job, hit really hard in the last two months, and with it came a surprisingly grim amount of writer’s block in June. But I did manage to write the below: fair warning it’s a bit darker than I’ve done in a while, a meditation on the ways of life and being. Grateful as always for you, dear readers!!
(Pexels)
Life is an anguish, tender-edged. The way, on this landscape, there’s a scatter of sorrow, a diffusing act, When what we want is a condensation of reality, clarity To carry us through. As a cameralens flashes Light, but doesn’t banish shadows, so humans Filter life, invisible cells through a water filter. The age of longing is over. Click, of a shutter coming down, And disillusionment burns down the Rowan tree at the base of the heart. ‘Give us all, and we give, Only a deepening of being’, As coals condense to copper Bright. How sorrow widens The threshold of experience, softening. “What a thing of art,” the escapist says, Loom-weaving time, mesmerized by The play of light on the blonde trunk of grief. We want a lighter method of being, an easier going. The carpenter of quiet carves Memory into layers of wood, Gloam, curl of grain-gold, Creating ash out of nothing into being, And then plants an orchard of pear-bright fruit.
~Love, Claire Adderholt
P.S. Two recommendations! I loved this marvelous poem on depression by- a rare marvel of lyrical power and also psychological clarity about how depression feels. And Robert Charboneau has begun an epic poem, or as he calls it, a Tall Tale, about a redwood tree.
I wouldn’t say this beautiful poem is dark, in fact it’s luminous.
It’s a grave contemplation of a painfully widened threshold of experience. The sensibility is bravely honest and unyieldingly aesthetic and spiritual.
“As coals condense to copper
Bright. …”
I love this line. The alliteration and imagery of it work so well.