(photo credit Pexels)

There will be two poems this week since I am catching up with

and I’s Summer Produce series, so this poem includes corn and the next will be inspired by watermelon.

A journey I'm right in the middle of right now is beginning to cease to hide or downplay how far away from America I grew up. I’m still not ready to tell many stories about it - it’s a long journey as a third culture kid to be willing to tell stories about a place you know no-one else can understand - but consider this a beginning with the slight descriptions here :) (And I’m grateful to Rosa for how the series she suggested inspired me to write this poem!)

Gold Bounty

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Shucking corn: an oldest of human traditions. My carpenter husband says Let's move to the woods and grow corn and raise a roof over land that's ours. I was raised in a rainforest, on a mountain with fields and fields of goldenrod the color of corn, and shucking corn, I wonder: is the movement through fields the same - fields of corn and goldenrod: does the brightness of the light burn so transparent it glows the same the world over - and is there anything to distinguish old farm traditions from the bounty the hills give, miraculous and easy - or is it all movement, walking through slender stems that rustle, a bounty of leaves and splendor? all light, and green leaves, and everything spread at our feet for labour, and appeasement of hunger, and a richness to satisfy the human soul? there is a brightness to all this transcendence. let us go then, you and I, to the cornfields of gold on high and harvest, beloved, all this radiant, given glory -Claire

