There will be two poems this week since I am catching up withand I’s Summer Produce series, so this poem includes corn and the next will be inspired by watermelon.
A journey I'm right in the middle of right now is beginning to cease to hide or downplay how far away from America I grew up. I’m still not ready to tell many stories about it - it’s a long journey as a third culture kid to be willing to tell stories about a place you know no-one else can understand - but consider this a beginning with the slight descriptions here :) (And I’m grateful to Rosa for how the series she suggested inspired me to write this poem!)
Gold Bounty
Shucking corn: an oldest of human traditions. My carpenter husband says Let's move to the woods and grow corn and raise a roof over land that's ours. I was raised in a rainforest, on a mountain with fields and fields of goldenrod the color of corn, and shucking corn, I wonder: is the movement through fields the same - fields of corn and goldenrod: does the brightness of the light burn so transparent it glows the same the world over - and is there anything to distinguish old farm traditions from the bounty the hills give, miraculous and easy - or is it all movement, walking through slender stems that rustle, a bounty of leaves and splendor? all light, and green leaves, and everything spread at our feet for labour, and appeasement of hunger, and a richness to satisfy the human soul? there is a brightness to all this transcendence. let us go then, you and I, to the cornfields of gold on high and harvest, beloved, all this radiant, given glory -Claire
There’s a real sense of etherealness that clings to this poem, that finally breaks the surface at the end. Thank you for posting, as always 🙂
Lovely poem with so much feeling!
I understand the feeling of being a third-culture kid and having aspects of my background a little hard to put into words ... it's definitely part of what made me a writer, a search to define the undefinable and explore the ineffable ... of the past and from within.