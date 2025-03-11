Joyous Spring Color, contemporary oil painter Karen Tarlton

I actually, for once, like the weekly poem! I often, deservedly, give a disclaimer about how rough or flawed the weekly poem is, but in this case, though it is rough, I had a lot of fun writing it, and I hope you enjoy reading! There are so many rich things that start to stir and come into being in spring - so many specific kinds of flowers, plants, trees, birds on the move - and congratulations to us all, we hardy endurers, for making it through the winter and into the new season.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So It's Spring And limpid cold struts through the air Wildflowers wave firm wings at stormy songs of sorrow; Warblers plunge adept into cold ponds That crack free from ice’s grip. So it’s spring And sun bares its body boldly Creak’d knees dialing time to rebirth Venus’ earth again; flaunting a thing worth flaunting again - a woman’s bodied body flinging golden rays of hair abreast in the breeze So it’s spring - Implacable daffodils stitch scant petals and a wild of tulips scatters Across fields in deft patterns: plum trees stretch And shake stiff shoulders to spread arms of blooms. The sounds of bells rise from the earth Sliding out from the blanket of winter. Looms of leaves weave new images of seasons across skies And streets: winds broom-sweep the trees’ thoughts into disordered glory. We have, perhaps, made a wreck of it all, The things we carry, the things we bear. But the seasons turn and turn and carry us anew: Bear up, beloved, and be rebirthed this Spring.

~Claire Adderholt

P.S. I had the honor of a short poem being published in Ekstasis this week, which you can read here!