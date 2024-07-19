Blueberry Symphony, Cara Brown
This is the first of a summer series of poems Rosa Gilbert and I are collaborating on! We both love summer and have a special love for the watercolors of summer produce many gifted artists have been sharing on Instagram. Inspired by that, Rosa and I will share a new poem every Friday via our own Substacks, each on a different seasonal fruit or vegetable. The series will end the last week of August.
The calendar is as follows:
Blueberries or Raspberries (Friday, July 19th)
Tomatoes (Friday, July 26th)
Mangos or Peaches (Friday, August 2nd)
Corn (Friday, August 9th)
Watermelon (Friday, August 16th)
Summer Squash (Friday, August 23rd)
Cucumber or Beets (Friday, August 30th)
We’d love if it you got inspired too and wrote your own!! On Substack us in the note, and if you share on instagram feel free to tag it as #summerproduceseries. Grow your own garden of celebratory words!
A Mercy of Blueberries
Nothing comes of waiting but
Here are blueberries, crisp and cold.
A blessing.
It’s true, I wanted transcendence.
Angels to shimmer, quixotic, into being,
What my hands have received at last is
The mercy of blue-black berries,
A surprise of balsamic
Vinegar, and a dross of cheddar cheese,
Yellow on a white plate.
All of this, a providence resting easy,
As light falls through a window,
Illuminating a watercolor.
Bursts of summer over weeks
Swelled on bushes to make this
Shade of purple on this plate –
And for all of this,
I mean mercy.
I mean, a gift
And a beginning.
-Claire
“A dross of…” I love that!
I'm a sucker for anything summer series. This poem radiates summer and I'm thoroughly excited for future poems. Thank you for sharing :)