Lanterns in the Dark

Lanterns in the Dark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melody Trowell's avatar
Melody Trowell
Jul 19, 2024

“A dross of…” I love that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Claire Adderholt and others
The Scholar's avatar
The Scholar
Jul 27, 2024

I'm a sucker for anything summer series. This poem radiates summer and I'm thoroughly excited for future poems. Thank you for sharing :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Claire Adderholt
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Claire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture