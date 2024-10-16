Flying Kingfisher, Karolina Kijak-Dzikońska

A dark poem this week, but one that observes something real that happens in this world 💙

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

A kingfisher, like sorrow, dips and slips over stacked sobs of water. spring turns to fall with no summer - oh, how the drops fall from king's wings frail and gold, fall and the memory remembers - the flaring bird, a flight of desperation in the sun, plunging determined into darkened ripples, down down down, feathers quenched out - and how sudden that flight, determined deep the act of drowning - we think the act of rising always happens. sometimes the loved one doesn't rise again - sometimes resurrection isn't present here - booted and grounded and smiling, alight with recovery, on this earth. the salvation may be only at the end. further in, further in, beyond the shore. sometimes only there - the soul gives way and then - a tremendous welcome, and the beloved soul falls home. -Claire A