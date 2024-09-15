(Pexels, Pine Tree Under Starry Night Sky)

Because of the content of this poem, it felt somehow suited to sending out on a Sunday, prior to the work-week. I haven’t been able to go camping in several years now, living in a humid state, but this is based on memories of it. I hope you enjoy!

Elastic Molasses

*Set in the Great Sand Dunes of Colorado

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Molasses stars unspool across a dark plain sky. It does not matter that this morning you rifled through your fears collection like a collector rifling for the perfect record. The sky is abundant and generous and fearless. A warm fizzle of electricity at the edgeless night collapses towards us and we feel tender and alive in massive space. The dune air doesn't move. Fibrous and dense, it bends around the tent and holds us. I wish you beauty always like this: the warm drip of syrup in the sky. The sugar of molasses and the question of surprise, the caught breath. Gasp of frosted stalactites when least expected. Life will disappoint: yes. It will also expand and retract like ice to transcendence. Like sun cracking polarcaps into mirrors in the antarctic. After the office day and the daycare and the traffic jams, when weightlessness leaves and reality nips at your feet, recall that the stacked depths of everclear sky are still out there, etched and cascading on and on. The eddy of nature is endless and it will catch you in a glorious rushing river and skim you into delight. This is my prayer for you: a mind that must stretch, elastic, to fit all the beauty in. ~Claire