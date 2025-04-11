I can rarely stay in a spring state of mind for long: I’m a summer and fall girl through and through - the intensity of summer and moodiness of spring. Here’s a meditative, slightly moody poem-song about age and youth and middle-age. Also, although I searched high and low, I couldn’t find the photographer for the below image, but I found it on Pinterest and it’s heather in the Scottish highlands, which it’s my dream to visit one day.

