I can rarely stay in a spring state of mind for long: I’m a summer and fall girl through and through - the intensity of summer and moodiness of spring. Here’s a meditative, slightly moody poem-song about age and youth and middle-age. Also, although I searched high and low, I couldn’t find the photographer for the below image, but I found it on Pinterest and it’s heather in the Scottish highlands, which it’s my dream to visit one day.
Arias of Moors
I wish I could tell you how delicately the arias of regret
Can play across a life.
How beautiful in the roaming
Loss accepted can be.
There are moors and moors of green growth and lichen
Still to wander, still to find.
In youth, everything is a libretto, essential.
Success and love, those wild lions,
Must be tamed, shot in the jungle and brought home.
Domesticated from pacing. No more a ripple
On the horizon, no more a shadow in the longrass
Crouched low, sweat and saltgrass dripping,
Electric-alive with the about-to-be…
In the middle of life the mind wanders calm and mild
Through endless meadows instead. Things that reveal and conceal
As hills giving way to shadows and vistas more sunlit. The construct
Of how the external self meets the world is limited to
The eye: the imagined crowd asks “why? Why not more?”
But your mind is a fortress and a moat and a spell of blessings.
It is every shade of blue, it is a record-book, it is a ramble
Through apple orchards and a baker’s dozen of wisdom crust
Rolled into a perfect apple pie and cut with a sharp knife of delight.
You keep no shadows: you coax the sun of your mind
Out and blow it bright each morn. O, you are alive,
You are sure, you are turning gray, you own the world,
You spell-master caster of time passing, middle age,
You hold and shelter us.
~love, Claire Adderholt
