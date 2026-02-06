(Hendrick Avercamp, 1620)

While most of America has been blanketed in below-freezing temps and a lot of snow over the last couple weeks, I’m in central Tennessee visiting family and there is not a DROP of snow on the ground. But somehow it felt like the right time to share this poem, which I wrote a few years back and revisited recently. A little-known fact is that I grew up in the tropics on a Pacific Island, something Rosa Lía Gilbert and I share (the island and tropics part, not the Pacific part:). One of the most common things any transplant hears is “you’ll get used to it.” So here’s a little poem that is dual-inspired by my love of Russian literature, and the struggle of moving.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slowboats Karamazov, they say. You will get used to the winter. Elbows of ice unwind in apothecary bottles, Row upon row of Breaking and Entering whiskey. Old, the slowboats in Petersburg. Salt slow and slumber. Sun bakes sky like raisins into a popover, tahini spices and skin, a wide yam-yarn of dawn - where did the story go? Your eyes bereft as bread fails to rise. Crisp as apples sliced with knives. Ordinary, the slip of things. Karamazov, they say: you slake your thirst in depression mulled like wine. If only belonging were this heavy. You will get used to the winter.

-love, Claire

