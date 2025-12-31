Over Deep Blue Waters: A New Year's Poem
These are hard times/made harder by heartbreak and time
The holiday season isn’t always one of unadulterated joy; here’s a poem about the bittersweet nature of it. I hope you enjoy! I had a vivid image of someone standing at the brink of the new year.
These are hard times, Made harder by heartbreak and time. A shepherd’s stalwart staff flocks the childered stars together Over deep blue waters. Stars in a ferry formation float across night. In the sheen of starlight in terrified expanse, I pray a king of mercy finds you, walking up to New Year’s edge, to the unmapped gully where You stand afraid. Far-flung the drops of night weep as He Lays a hand to your cheek. When you raise your face to the cosmos, May you see that everywhere grief is carefully gathered On ship’s deck to cross the numinous tides. Mercy is late and inexact. But it defeats everything at last. Careful crook of staff binding the sheep To safety in a silver sea of swept and Crucified light.
~Love Claire
"Mercy is late and inexact. But it defeats everything at last." There's a whole world of pain and hope in these lines.
Nor when expandingly lifted by your subject, can you fail to trace out great whales in the starry heavens, and boats in pursuit of them; as when long filled with thoughts of war the Eastern nations saw armies locked in battle among the clouds. Thus at the North have I chased Leviathan round and round the Pole with the revolutions of the bright points that first defined him to me. And beneath the effulgent Antarctic skies I have boarded the Argo-Navis, and joined the chase against the starry Cetus far beyond the utmost stretch of Hydrus and the Flying Fish. - Herman Melville