The holiday season isn’t always one of unadulterated joy; here’s a poem about the bittersweet nature of it. I hope you enjoy! I had a vivid image of someone standing at the brink of the new year.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

These are hard times, Made harder by heartbreak and time. A shepherd’s stalwart staff flocks the childered stars together Over deep blue waters. Stars in a ferry formation float across night. In the sheen of starlight in terrified expanse, I pray a king of mercy finds you, walking up to New Year’s edge, to the unmapped gully where You stand afraid. Far-flung the drops of night weep as He Lays a hand to your cheek. When you raise your face to the cosmos, May you see that everywhere grief is carefully gathered On ship’s deck to cross the numinous tides. Mercy is late and inexact. But it defeats everything at last. Careful crook of staff binding the sheep To safety in a silver sea of swept and Crucified light.