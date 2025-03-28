“Spring’s Approach,” Kaoru Yamada

I’ve never written a haiku before, and most of these are not formal haikus in the traditional way of lines of 5-7-5. But there’s joy in trying a new form even if you don’t get it quite right the first time (and there’s many literary arguments that exist that haikus only need to be written in 5-7-5 in Japanese, not English). Either way, I’m feeling more alive now that spring is here, and I hope you are too. Enjoy these short bursts of images.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Orchid-starred world pours Into spring, cupped hands: Water droplets gleam. *** Lull and hush of winter Comes to an end. Snowdrops Open into green silence. Take your blue heart, and Let it bloom. Mind opens: Spring’s shimmer of rain. *** Gold koi Next to white orchids. Alas - a dead frog. *** The sun returning: Orb of syrup, sticky-sweet On pancakes of land. Southern summer, knock- Out roses bowl me over: patina of spring.

-love, Claire Adderholt