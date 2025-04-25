Lanterns in the Dark

Lanterns in the Dark

Nina Carroll
14h

sweet haiku

Fine Gardening magazine and its digital reference guide would be wonderfully helpful in learning how to garden and identify and enjoy flowers, trees, and shrubs.

Abigail
15h

Beauty is not surprised by itself. Lovely. Music as a verb! "Passed the test" becomes an invitation to your reader to join you in bearing witness. You manage to enjamb the lines which I find difficult in haiku. Really enjoyed these.

