I haven’t used one of my own photos in a while, but aren’t these gorgeous? I took this photo at the botanical gardens near me and I freely confess that while I’m fairly sure these are roses, I’m actually not sure - I’ve been learning flowers over the last few months but have so much left to learn. So, if you know, let me know!!

One of the things I love about my 30s is the fact that I’m softer now: I turned up my nose at pink when I was younger because it seemed cliched and unsophisticated. With eyes wider and more luminous and more open now, I love the vibrancy and joy and color of pinks, especially in flowers, though I still love it mostly when paired with another color, especially the orange of sunset (one of my only regrets from my wedding is that my florist turned up on the day of with a bouquet that was overwhelmingly pink despite the fact all of my example photos for her were of dramatic sunset-colored bouquets that blended orange, pink, and red. Sigh. The perils of living in the South where most weddings are pink-and-white and not bohemian.

But! On to the poems. The first one isn’t a haiku, but it felt complete at just 2 lines, and I included a winter haiku that I wrote recently as well. I hope you get a brief flash of magic from them!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Medlies Glass transposes sun Illumination doubled. *** I spent a whole day watching the sun bend across the ground. Passed the test. *** A peony blooms to a crescendo, thick glass. Beauty is not surprised by itself. *** Aria slips from an orange Rose and musics the world. Fifth stage of grief. *** Amid the flat of winter, A space appears in a coffee cup: froth. Mind hushes. *** First frost Of a crush, flare of a person - New. Icy world alight.

~love, Claire Adderholt