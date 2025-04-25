I haven’t used one of my own photos in a while, but aren’t these gorgeous? I took this photo at the botanical gardens near me and I freely confess that while I’m fairly sure these are roses, I’m actually not sure - I’ve been learning flowers over the last few months but have so much left to learn. So, if you know, let me know!!
One of the things I love about my 30s is the fact that I’m softer now: I turned up my nose at pink when I was younger because it seemed cliched and unsophisticated. With eyes wider and more luminous and more open now, I love the vibrancy and joy and color of pinks, especially in flowers, though I still love it mostly when paired with another color, especially the orange of sunset (one of my only regrets from my wedding is that my florist turned up on the day of with a bouquet that was overwhelmingly pink despite the fact all of my example photos for her were of dramatic sunset-colored bouquets that blended orange, pink, and red. Sigh. The perils of living in the South where most weddings are pink-and-white and not bohemian.
But! On to the poems. The first one isn’t a haiku, but it felt complete at just 2 lines, and I included a winter haiku that I wrote recently as well. I hope you get a brief flash of magic from them!
Medlies
Glass transposes sun
Illumination doubled.
***
I spent a whole day
watching the sun bend across the
ground. Passed the test.
***
A peony blooms to a crescendo,
thick glass. Beauty
is not surprised by itself.
***
Aria slips from an orange
Rose and musics the world.
Fifth stage of grief.
***
Amid the flat of winter,
A space appears in a coffee
cup: froth. Mind hushes.
***
First frost
Of a crush, flare of a person -
New. Icy world alight.
~love, Claire Adderholt
sweet haiku
Fine Gardening magazine and its digital reference guide would be wonderfully helpful in learning how to garden and identify and enjoy flowers, trees, and shrubs.
Beauty is not surprised by itself. Lovely. Music as a verb! "Passed the test" becomes an invitation to your reader to join you in bearing witness. You manage to enjamb the lines which I find difficult in haiku. Really enjoyed these.