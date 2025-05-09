Lanterns in the Dark

Lanterns in the Dark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
2d

I really like Spun Glass Day - you capture delicate moments and emotions very well.

And thanks for the shout-out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
20hEdited

You have such strong images! Summer as a cat stretched in the back yard is a favorite. Also this trio stayed with me: "Take a sip, and let it / sweep you / away and down and alive." I love the playful invitation to be swept . . . alive. That's exactly what it feels like to step outside into a spring morning. I would be curious to hear about the line capitalization choices between the two poems. The first employed mostly traditional line caps, but I couldn't trace the second. If you like chatting about that sort of thing, I'm all ears. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Claire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture