Isn’t this garden peony a beauty?? Another of my own photos taken at the botanic gardens. Peonies are my favorite flower and I’m considering planting them next year.

This spring, I’ve been so enjoying playing with short poems. I have two sets of poems for you today: the first is some short poems I originally wrote as very loose haikus, but I realized they were linked as part of the same spring scene, so I combined them. The second is about a mother’s love and grief, but also plays with imagistic seasonal themes (dogwood blooms are everywhere in the South right now). As always, I hope you enjoy these little bits of joy!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rain, Reaching Crinkle-cut of rain: Children, running. Gossamer blossom Reaching over water, Praying. New light, cradled In old leaves. Showers of apple Leaves. Barnstorm Of cut-silver Lightning. O, a peach-tree summer Has come and stretched out Complacent like a cat In the back-yard. Easy, this cup of coral spring. Take a sip, and let it sweep you away and down and alive. *** Spun Glass Day Mother, weeping: Her tears a foam on the wild waves of Longing. Thrum of normal life, little-gorgeous. Shaken in spun glass, suburban rhythms. Little quiets of devotion. Dogwood blossoms breathe A sestina of grief. New light is cradled in old leaves. Mind eased by salt-waves. Love hesitates, then, re-opens. ~love, Claire Adderholt

