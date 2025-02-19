This is an ode both to creativity, and the battle against depression and for joy. It’s dedicated to

, who inspired me with her

, which I deeply identified with as I also battle depression all the time.

(Pexels, Green Mountains Australia)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sunlight in Canisters Floodwaters beat on gravel roads. I am looking for my soul through all the Alabama dark. I am looking for miles of mercy spinning, And how to fill this country of my mind with magic that Spills and seeps in luminous gravity like water into thirsted earth. More than just one frail candle to light my soul’s republic. I want canisters of sunlight, split open. I want paint-cans of radiance that spill over; Terraces of delight that fold and fold liked butter piled On bread, extravagant; I want thick stacks of early morning dawn that jump aboard Noonday skiffs to sail the land; sunsets that hang suspended, never falling below horizon. Come with me, friends of sadness, and let us capture it all, all the light, and round it up in gentle, implacable castles, Marshaled so by trenchcoats of beams. Let me give away every gift in trade for never-ending sun, for cascading sparks of lack of dark. Let us rule together, you and I: A continent of bright, And be queens of joy, kings of delight, beacon-holders of laughter. We too can lay gardens, and raise towers, and architectural marvels. We too can hold happiness cupped transparent in our hands, Globed and elusive as a summer firefly dancing through meadows. We can wage battles, makers and weavers and wordspinners, and triumph. Rainbows on fire, let us dance with gladness through grace held radiant for us.

~love, Claire Adderholt

