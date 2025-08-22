(Summer at Bougival, Alfred Sisley)

A new poem today, plus a slightly longer than usual newsletter, catching you up on the last couple months, and my thoughts on the future of this poetry newsletter! I accidentally took almost the last 2 months away from being active at all with this newsletter or Substack, when a new set of work responsibilities absolutely streamrolled my life and snuffed out my creative energy. It turns out is IS, in fact, difficult to do anything creative at all when you’ve been working in data and emails for 9-10 hours a day and your brain is fried. I also have to admit that after getting around 25 rejections from lit journals shortly after work went crazy - many lit journals send rejections in the same set of weeks as school is ending so your inbox fills all at once - I plunged into a severe period of creative doubt. Was my writing any good at all? Was it cliched and bad and boring? Every time I even thought about writing I felt too crippled by doubt and a lack of confidence.

However! Things have turned around in the few last weeks. Work, while still very busy, has settled some, and mental space has emerged for creative pursuits. And an acceptance plus a long-anticipated publication from a previous acceptance emerged from the detritus of rejections, which gave some wind to my slowly unfurling creative sails. I’m so encouraged to say that I had a poem accepted by Orchards Poetry Journal for their summer issue, and they ultimately awarded the poem their 1st-place Grantchester Award, which is selected from among the several hundred poems published in each issue. I’m so grateful to the usually volunteer, hands-on, organizational and creative work literary editors do in order to keep a literary scene alive: this award came at exactly the right time when I needed a spark of encouragement, and is a huge testament to the value of lit journals, so a massive THANK YOU to Karen Kelsay and the other editors at Orchards.

The poem is titled “Soon/Blue” and is that rarest of things in my work (I wrote the very first draft of this about 10 years ago, and it’s gone through many iterations since): a breakup poem!! Here’s a bit from it -

Read the rest on page 64 of the journal here!

Additionally, I’m absolutely over the moon that a poem Windhover had accepted some time back came out in their latest print issue: the preview/samples of the journal haven’t been released yet so I’ll add a link once they are, but if you’d like to buy a copy, or submit to Windhover, which is easily one of the best literary journals out there that engages with spiritual themes, then go to the website here (subs are currently open! Just note that they are competitive).

And at last! Here’s this week’s poem for you, readers! Thanks for sticking with me!

(Late Summer, 1907, Peder Mork Mønsted)

To My Readers: An Ode

Let me walk with you through all the light-clad days

over swells of brackened sun and lenten glades,

through brooding nights and winding distant ways.

I have woven this space through with glinting threads -

When a glad daze strikes me let it strike you too:

when things turn tawny in your feathered heart may I

be webbed in copper too -

Let me take you to the sea and book an ocean for you: a place

yellow-bright aluminum, expanding over and anon as metal

kisses the sun, a heated abundance that never quits or ends.

Crayons could never sketch out a contentment this firm,

Or radiance this reliable.

I hope you ember, love: I hope you collapse like a tired star and flit-rise

booming from the glow of coals to be fully rendered, sure at last of the graven

architecture of your being, the splendid arts of your bents and desires;

yellow warbler in a pond, silver flash of drops -

and in this pool of second-youth delight may you splash like an otter

glowing wide like a child’s arms open to that which glows -

daze of spiral months spinning by goldlit and quietly pink;

owls flapping wise and surprised through dreams.

-Love, Claire

P.S. I’ve started putting a lot of thought into the future of this newsletter: my initial goal, which I mostly, though definitely not entirely, succeeded at, was to write and publish 1 poem a week for a year on Substack. I never really thought I’d get much of an audience: it was that I’m notoriously undisciplined with most pursuits and I wanted to give myself a structure to force myself to write. It’s been such an unexpected pleasure to find such a warm community on Substack, and a set of readers willing to read and find some pleasure in my writing. That year is now over however - I hit the year mark in June - and I’ve been pondering whether I want to shift this to a newsletter with a broader scope, ie short fiction pieces mixed with poetry, and literary musings/mini reviews on books and the literary life.

I will likely send out a poll in the next newsletter to find out what you’d enjoy!! The one thing I do know is that frequency is going to switch to biweekly most likely, so I do want to say that any paid subscribers should consider yourselves to have my complete permission to cancel! You’ve blessed me with your presence, time, and support, but do not feel any obligation to stick around!

-Soli deo gloria