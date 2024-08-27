The prompt for this poem was “watermelon”. Read Rosa’s latest poem in our Summer Produce series here! Summer Prayer
Watermelon Summer
Summer is for the crisp fall of watermelon under the knife, a perfect line of fruit unbruised by bitterness. Everything is meant for more. Watermelon falls onto the board, softsmooth on the tongue, no storms or tart requirements. My mother can turn any oval of fruit into a perfect triangle. Is this life, then? The quiet provision of perfect bites. Everything is meant for more. But this watermelon, green rind and neon burst, is bent for consumption. It ripens to its purpose, and breathes into falling: falling, it is more blessed than us. -Claire
you are my new favourite writer.
Loved the poem! Quite a lot you were able to explore with just a few short lines—both a good metaphor for summer, but also a deeper look at its nature and how we might compare. A good one to read over a handful of times.