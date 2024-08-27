The prompt for this poem was “watermelon”. Read Rosa’s latest poem in our Summer Produce series here! Summer Prayer

Watermelon Summer

Summer is for the crisp fall of watermelon under the knife, a perfect line of fruit unbruised by bitterness. Everything is meant for more. Watermelon falls onto the board, softsmooth on the tongue, no storms or tart requirements. My mother can turn any oval of fruit into a perfect triangle. Is this life, then? The quiet provision of perfect bites. Everything is meant for more. But this watermelon, green rind and neon burst, is bent for consumption. It ripens to its purpose, and breathes into falling: falling, it is more blessed than us. -Claire