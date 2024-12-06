Lanterns in the Dark
Implacable Daffodils: Spring Poem
a wild of tulips scatters/Across fields in deft patterns: plum trees stretch
Mar 11
•
Claire
31
9
Whirlpools of White Stars: Poem
Funnel up to darkened skies
Mar 3
•
Claire
2
February 2025
Sunlight in Canisters: a new poem
Looking for my soul through all the Alabama dark
Feb 19
•
Claire
39
29
Lilac Spring: Poem
Unfolding across skies
Feb 7
•
Claire
37
16
January 2025
Snowmelt Silver: A Fresh Poem
dim washerwoman of souls
Jan 24
•
Claire
45
19
Maps of Belonging: A Poem
Geese fly in a bright line the birds bank their life along a ruler in the air
Jan 17
•
Claire
35
18
Let It Be: A Song (fresh poem)
Tease of dryer sheets, crisp of contentment
Jan 11
•
Claire
23
10
December 2024
Field Notes of Weather: A Winter Poem
Like radio static, the seasons reach for each other’s signals
Dec 6, 2024
•
Claire
36
17
November 2024
Winter Snow: You can build your own world here (a cozy poem)
Cozy transcendence
Nov 27, 2024
•
Claire
20
16
To Be Thus Carried: A New Poem
This is what I seek through the waning days
Nov 9, 2024
•
Claire
28
4
October 2024
Kingfisher Dark: A New Poem
A fresh poem. Oh, how the drops fall from king's wings frail and gold, fall and the memory remembers -
Oct 16, 2024
•
Claire
35
14
September 2024
Sunlit, Resist: A Long Poem on Dreams Deferred
So we are, spinning in the blades, giving way. The light never pours through these windowsexcept on purpose.
Sep 28, 2024
•
Claire
40
15
